Passenger traffic on the rise at airport

Last month, more passengers travelled via Eindhoven Airport than expected. Nearly 658,000 people departed or landed at the airport. That is more than in May 2019, before the corona pandemic.

May is traditionally a busy month, with the spring holiday break. Sometimes this leads to long queues at Eindhoven Airport, but that was not the case this year. The airport did handle a lot of passengers and there were more than 38,000 flights. That is also more than expected.

This is despite the necessary flights being cancelled. For instance, Transavia had a lot of cancellations due to a shortage of its aircraft.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha