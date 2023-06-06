Marcus Miller to kick off jazz festival

The well-known bass player Marcus Miller is coming to the Eindhoven Muziekgebouw. At the beginning of November, he will kick off the jazz festival So What’s Next with a full evening concert.

Miller has his roots in jazz, soul and funk. He has shared the stage with greats such as Miles Davis, Eric Clapton and Aretha Franklin. He has also won two Grammys and an Edison in his career.

So What’s Next is scheduled for the first weekend of November. Last year, the festival celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha