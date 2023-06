An unusual package came at a supermarket in Eindhoven. Employees found out that the package contained drugs. The person who wanted to pick up the ‘mail’ has been arrested.

The supermarket reported the incident to the police on Thursday. According to police, the package contained white powder.

When someone came into the store to pick up the package, the person was handcuffed by officers. The drugs were confiscated.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta