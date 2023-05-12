‘Iconic’ Bunkertoren wins BNA architecture award – ‘Building with a wow factor’

The Bunkertoren has been named the most iconic building of 2023 by the Brancheorganisatie van Nederlandse Architecten (BNA), an organisation of Dutch architects. The prizes were presented on Thursday evening at a festive gala in Haarlem.

Jonas, a collective housing project in Amsterdam, bagged the ‘Building of the Year’ prize. Even though Bunkertoren missed the top category award, it earned praise for preserving its identity and iconic value, thus winning one of the four categories, Identity & Iconic value.

Identity and Icon Value Winner: Bunkertoren

Architectural firm: Powerhouse Company.

Excerpt from the jury report:

This building has a wow factor; the jury is impressed by the accurate intervention that has given the dilapidated building strength again. And praises the courage not to demolish it. The jury sees that a lot of attention has been paid to the finishing of the facade. The strength lies in preserving the heritage, which has been treated with respect and literally forms the basis for the residential tower. A beautiful – true Eindhoven – icon for the city and the undisputed winner in this category.

Dirk Roosenburg Prize

The prize for the most iconic building might not be the only architectural prize that the Bunkertoren has won. The building has also been nominated for the Dirk Roosenburg Prize. The winner of that prize will be announced on October 13.

Source: Studio 040 and BNA

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj