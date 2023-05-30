Honking after President Erdogan’s win

Hundreds of Eindhoven residents got into their car on Sunday evening to celebrate the victory of the incumbent Turkish president. The revellers drove through the city honking their horns and waving flags. This also happened in other cities in the Netherlands, such as Tilburg and Amsterdam. The police have fined 75 motorists on the Woenselse Markt in Eindhoven.

Not everything is allowed

The police kept an eye out when the first people of Turkish origin hit the road. “Of course, we gave space to expressions of joy, as we do at other major events such as carnival, King’s Day, football matches and the turn of the year. But that does not mean that everything is allowed”.

Traffic violations

According to the Eindhoven police, a lot of traffic violations were committed during the party, such as causing unnecessary noise nuisance and stopping unnecessarily. “We wanted to prevent the flames from escalating as much as possible, but the violations put the festive atmosphere under pressure at some moments”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha