Ranomi Kromowidjojo returns to the pool

Ranomi Kromowidjojo returns to swimming. The Olympic champion decided to put an end to her career in January of this year and now she will help young talented competitive swimmers with their future top sports career on behalf of the KNZB (Koninklijke Nederlandse Zwembond, the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation).

“I still regularly go to the pool. For swimming, but also because I enjoy talking to young athletes about their lives, their ambitions and the obstacles they face. During those informal conversations, I noticed that I can help them as an ‘experience expert’,” Kromowidjojo says on the KNZB site. She swam her last competition at the Short Course World Cup in Abu Dhabi in December 2022, where she won six more medals, but will now help other swimmers. “Thanks to all the years of top sport, I know that you are capable of much more than you think, including by having the right thoughts. I am convinced that these experiences will also help me with my next challenge of inspiring others”.

Guiding talents

According to the KNZB, the advice that Kromowidjojo gives to the swimmers is so useful that a mentor role was in the offing. “Together we have come to the conclusion that it is a shame not to use Ranomi’s top sports lessons more broadly and more structurally”, Sjors Lommerts, top swimming manager at the KNZB, says.

“Ranomi will talk to athletes a few times a year at different training locations and also accompany our talents to some international tournaments. For the time being, she focuses on coaching competitive swimmers, but I do not rule out that she will also be involved in the future and gets to work with talents from other sports branches of the KNZB”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob