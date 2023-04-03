Kids’ festival in Eindhoven

Bringing diverse cultures together, at an early age. That is an important goal of the parade that passed through downtown Eindhoven last Sunday. Children from diverse backgrounds walked in a colourful procession through the shopping streets.

Music, dance, singing and colourful outfits could be seen and heard. Hundreds of children joined the parade, as did theatre artists and musical societies.

The parade was inspired by Turkey’s World Children’s Day. The Muziekgebouw is closely involved in the organisation and wants to bring people from the region together. It is also one of the cultural institutions’ ways of being more visible to a wide audience.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan