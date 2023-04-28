HTC hopes docu will attract much-needed talent

On the High Tech Campus a documentary premiered last week about the shortage of staff in the region. The documentary outlines how Brainport aims to combat the shortage.

The documentary, The Talent Game, highlighs the ways in which the staff shortages in the region can be ovecome.

Even with more international knowledge workers, even when staff work more hours, even if we can bring in people who are currenly unemployed, there will still be a talent shortage. So says Ton Wilthagen, a Tilburg University professor whose field of expertise is the labour market.

Investments

This is why the right investments in the right areas is crucial, says Wilthagen. The use of Artificial Intelligence as well as attracting more women to the tech industry are potential solutions.

Accessibility

Paul van Nunen, general director of Bainport Development, says that for Eindhoven and surrounding area to remain accessible, architects and IT specialists are needed.

“Brainport Eindhoven needs to become a tech-hub which is accessible to all. This also means we need homes for people with salaries in different tiers”. This attempt to attract more staff is not the first one; the shortage of staff in the region has been nown for some time.

If and when more staff can be hired, building houses remains difficult because of the high building costs and the nitrogen problems. Eindhoven recently presnted a plan to collaborate with the national government in order to meet these challenges.

translated by: Greta

Source: Studio040