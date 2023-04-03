Glow on AM will cross borders

Better reception and a reach far beyond the country’s borders. Glow FM is switching from FM to medium wave and as of Sunday can only be heard on frequency 745 AM. This means that the old frequency 94.0 FM will no longer be used.

As a logical consequence of the switch, a name change also follows. The popular Eindhoven radio station will be called Glow AM. Several of the station’s DJs say they are excited about the change.

“Fantastic, this can only turn out well”, says Patrick. “What could go wrong?” Sven, too, is enthusiastic. “This is a fantastic initiative from technology. It’s going to do wonders for our coverage”, the radio producer reveals.

Studio040 director Mike Weerts also reveals that he sees benefit in the radio station’s move. “We can introduce the whole of Europe to us. That vibe will soon be audible as far away as Budapest. We are willing to sacrifice a little sound quality”, says Weerts.

Only station boss Marcel van der Steen seems less enthusiastic about the switch. “Why, who came up with that?” It sounds somewhat panicky.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan