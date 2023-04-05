Employers want more business parks in the Brainport Region

More business parks are needed in the Brainport Region. This is what employers’ association VNO-NCW (association of dutch enterprises and dutch christian employers association) Brabant-Zeeland writes in a letter to the Eindhoven city council.

According to VNO-NCW, there is a shortage of industrial estates in the region and that would be a bad thing for SMEs. Both the Brainport municipalities and the province of Noord Brabant must do something about this.

The economic development of the Brainport Region is in fact linked to the economic developments taking place on the business parks, the employers’ association writes. And it will come to a standstill if no new sites become available.

Redevelop or new locations

According to VNO-NCW, the municipalities and province therefore have two choices: redevelop existing business parks so that more companies can go there. The other option is to accelerate the development of new locations. Moreover, those locations must be available to more companies than just companies with a ‘Brainport profile’.

Source: Studio040

