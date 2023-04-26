Eindhoven and The Hague outline joint strategy

Brainport Eindhoven presented a plan on Tuesday afternoon, with which, together with the government, it wants to overcome the challenges facing the region. This Strategische Agenda Brainport (strategic agenda brainport, SAB) describes the joint ambitions.

Stijn Steenbakkers chairms the coucil of Alderperson for the Economy of the 21 municipalities in the Metropoolregio Eindhoven (metropolitan area). Together with Martijn van Gruijthuijsen (deputy for Economy of the province of Noord Brabant) and Paul van Nunen (director of Brainport Development) they discussed the plans and their effect extensively.

What are the issues?

A number of issues need to be addressed. Schools that see the number of students increase faster than new places are added, an electricity grid that is bursting at the seams, homes that cannot be moved and problems with nitrogen, which makes it difficult to build. Eindhoven is confronted with numerous and big problems arising from its intended leap in scale.

The SAB comprises the parties which must join forces to improve the great number of difficult cases. The Municipality of Eindhoven will cooperate with Metropoolregio Eindhoven. The Metropoolregio, in turn, comprises the partnership of municipalities in the region, as well as the national government and the province of Noord Brabant.

This joint approach is badly needed, because Brainport as the engine of the Dutch economy threatens to come to a standstill, so says the Executive Board in a letter about the new partnership. Consultations between the parties should take place twice a year.

Insufficient capacity

For example, there is insufficient capacity on the electricity grid, which threatens to jeopardise building plans for businesses or homes. The nitrogen restrictions also play a role in this, as some building plans are put on hold. The Eindhoven region is therefore left with an enormous construction task that cannot be fulfilled, and so (technical) talent cannot establish itself in the region.

More students, more jobs

Companies, meanwhile, may also be forced to move abroad. Knowledge workers who do settle in the region have to settle for inadequate basic facilities such as education. In addition, it is expected that 50,000 jobs will be created in the region by 2032.

That is why the number of incoming students in the region must increase, as well as the number of graduates. More graduates must be persuaded to stay here. In addition, labour productivity must increase and international talent must also be attracted.

New high-tech sectors

In addition to the social challenges, the Strategic Agenda Brainport must also take steps to advance the economy. For example, new so-called value chains must be created, as was done previously with photonics and PhotonDelta. There are also opportunities in the field of micro-nano electronics and battery technology and around transitions in healthcare, energy and mobility, the Executive Board reports.

For these and other matters, a new application is also being prepared for the fifth round of regional deals from the government. The SAB will be discussed with the city council on 16 May.

