Dance festival victims angry and emotional

The Dagcollege dance festival in the Eindhoven Klokgebouw took place on Saturday. Several people were robbed of their chains on Saturday evening. The police reports that the perpetrators forcibly yanked chains from visitors’ necks and sped off.

Memento

The Police Facebook page says that several people became victims of this violence during the music event. One of the victims is deeply sad. The jewellery was a valuable gift from his father. His mother says “I am angry, amazed and emotional. My son was enjoying at a festival. Then his chain was yanked from his neck. And I don’t understand why.”

The piece of jewellery has emotional value. The boy received the necklace from his father. “Now he has nothing tangible from his father. The snatcher didn’t realise what its value may be. I just think you should stay away from other people’s belongings.Fortunately, his father is in his heart,” she concludes in her message.

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

Source: Studio040