Camera on top of office in Endhoven disabled as per GDPR

Construction company Heijmans disabled the cameras it had on the roof of Heijmans Infra’s office on Boschdijk in Eindhoven. Some of the cameras were focused on the street and the surrounding area. This is not allowed under the rules of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The cameras will soon be removed.

After questions from Omroep Brabant about the cameras, the company itself also concluded that it was in violation. Heijmans will let businesses and residents in the area know what the cameras were for and that they will be removed.

Test cameras

On the roof of Heijmans on the Boschdijk are eight cameras of different brands and types. According to the company, those cameras are being tested to be used later for traffic safety during road works.

The cameras run on software that Heijmans is helping to develop. Those programs are first tested on the various cameras before they are deployed in road works, the company says.

No recording, storage, or forwarding

According to Heijmans, the images were only shown on the monitors in the building. The images were not recorded, stored, or forwarded to others. Still, the company must comply with the rules of the GDPR.

Heijmans will now look for a new place to test, where only buildings and grounds of the company are shown. Only at the Eindhoven office were the cameras tested. It has been done since 2020.

Source: Omreoep Brabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.