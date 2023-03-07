Meter-high textile cube artwork on the TU/e ​​campus

A meter-high cube has been on display on the TU/e ​​campus since Tuesday. The artwork, Loom Room, is a woven cube designed by Hella Jongerius.

The artwork is almost finished, and there is still a lot of weaving going on to prepare the textile installation. “We have been weaving for almost two months. We have been working on the entire project for more than 1.5 years. It is the first time that we have weaved such a large installation in a three-dimensional way,” explains artist Hella Junior out.

Contemporary artwork

Loom Room is to become the attraction of the old LaPlace building, which is being renovated. The building will open its doors on March 28 and is being furnished in a modern way. “Loom Room is a reaction to the concrete character of the campus. The neuron is a modern building, and this work of art certainly fits in with that”, says Jongerius.

“The artwork was specially developed for this building. On the first floor, you see something different than on the ground floor. I hope that people will look at it that way”.The artwork can be seen by everyone on campus and will remain there for at least ten years.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas