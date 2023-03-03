Eindhoven’s privacy policy shocks GroenLinks and Volt; want improvement

Volt and GroenLinks are concerned about how Eindhoven handles its residents’ data. The groups want clarification from the city government.

Personal Data Authority (AP) is not satisfied with the way Eindhoven handles the privacy-sensitive data of its residents. This was announced on Wednesday. AP is therefore going to monitor the municipality more strictly.

GroenLinks is therefore asking questions. The party wants to know how the mayor and aldermen view the AP’s assessment, and whether the college recognizes the seriousness of the situation. The group also wants to know when the college expects to have the protection of personal data in order.

Privacy culture

Opposition party Volt wants to know whether Eindhoven is prepared to take the AP’s warning as an opportunity to improve the “privacy culture” in the municipal administration. After all, that culture is also a cause for concern for the group. Privacy is more than complying with the General Data Protection Regulation Act, Volt points out.

Source: Studio040

