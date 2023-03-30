250 children compete in schools chess championship

Supreme concentration during the chess championship at primary school ‘t Palet. More than 250 students took part in the district chess championships for primary schools on Wednesday.

The students are very enthusiastic about the tournament. A total of 58 teams from 22 different schools participated. “Chess is so much fun because you have to think carefully,” says one of the participants. In teams of four, the participants played matches of up to 25 minutes against each other.

Popular

Kevin Sijmens, teacher of ‘t Palet, also notices that chess is very popular among his students. “We give after-school chess lessons here at school. About forty students are already taking part in this, but it is so popular that there is even a waiting list. We are therefore going to see if we can add another class.”

Championships

The championship matches started at 1.30 pm and the prize-giving ceremony will take place around 5.30 pm. The winners go on to the Brabant Chess Championships. “I hope we win, but I really don’t think so.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez