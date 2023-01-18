New strikes in Eindhoven as unions fail to reach an agreement with transport companies

The unions have not reached an agreement with employers for the new regional transport collective agreement. As such there will be strikes on Thursday January 19 and Friday January 20.

The trade unions FNV and CNV have been at odds with the management of the transport companies for some time. In October, this led to the first strike, as a result of which few buses ran in Eindhoven for a day. Now bus drivers are on strike for two days. Trade union FNV says it is ‘deeply disappointed’.

“Unfortunately, the employers do not get more than an eight percent wage increase, which means that people can do considerably less shopping with this inflation,” says FNV director Van der Gaag. “Employers are also doing too little to reduce the workload. Too absurd for words.”

‘No other choice’

Employees therefore have no choice but to go on strike, says Van der Gaag. “Our members prefer not to do that. They know that many people depend on public transport, but the employers leave them no choice,” the FNV says that coach drivers are also joining the strike.

The FNV wants a wage increase of ten percent and an improvement in purchasing power of 100 euros. However, the employers’ association of public transport companies (VWOV) considers the offer of an eight percent wage increase to be more than sufficient.

‘Continuity at risk’

“It is irresponsible to allow the costs of companies to rise even higher as the continuity of public transport may be jeopardised. Since corona, passenger numbers have not yet reached their old level and this year we are hardly getting support from the government,” said VWOV chairman Fred Kagie.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez