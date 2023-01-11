Code yellow for thunderstorms, rain, hail and wind gusts: ‘Everything is possible tonight’

Christ Sars

Wednesday evening ‘anything is possible’ as far as the weather is concerned, weatherman Johnny Willemsen of Weerplaza warned this morning. There can be rain, hail, wind gusts and thunderstorms coming our way from the west of the country.

Reason for KNMI (Dutch weather authority) to issue warning code yellow for our province from 20.00 to 23.00 hrs Wednesday evening. This because of the thunderstorms, that may be accompanied by hail and wind gusts of up to 75 kilometers per hour during those hours.

The showers will move away to Germany in the second half of the evening, after which the wind will decrease temporarily. However, Weerplaza’s weatherman in his program Wakker! (awake) on Omroep Brabant mentions, that Thursday will remain wet and stormy. “An indoor day,” he sums up that day’s weather forecast.

‘Room for the sun’

Before Wednesday night’s tempestuousness, by the way, during the day it will be quite nice. Although you might not say that in the eastern part of the province Wednesday morning.

“There are still a few final showers there that will move away to Germany, but after that it will be dry and there will be room for the sun,” Willemsen promises.

Source: Omroep Brabant