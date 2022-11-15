Weekly update of COVID situation – week 46

In the Infection Radar survey last week, the percentage of participants with COVID-19 like complaints decreased slightly (3.8%) compared to the week before (4%). The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) reported to the Municipal Public Health Services (GGDs) decreased (-21%) last week compared to the week before that.

The number of people who were tested for COVID-19 by the GGD also decreased (-24%). The number of nursing home residents who tested positive for COVID-19 decreased by 35% last week. On 1 November 2022, the reproduction number based on reported positive tests was 0.79 (0.69 – 0.89). The number of new hospital admissions of patients with SARS-CoV-2 decreased (-21%) compared to the week before. The number of new ICU admissions of patients with SARS-CoV-2 also decreased. There were 22 ICU admissions last week (-33%), compared to 33 ICU admissions the week before.

Numbers

According to the RIVM updates, last week 6,077 persons reported positive corona test results as compared to 7,719 persons, week before. There were 337 persons newly hospitalised as compared to 426, the week before. The COVID-19 related mortality number remained the same, 29.

Sewage surveillance

In week 43 (24-30 October 2022), sewage surveillance showed that the national average viral load decreased by 15%. In that week, the highest figures were seen in the regions of Zeeland and Haaglanden. In the first half of week 45 (7 – 9 November), the average number of virus particles continued to decrease, dropping by 31%. In the Amsterdam-Amstelland region, sewage surveillance figures rose significantly in the first half of week 45, reaching a high level compared to the rest of the Netherlands. Once again, the Omicron BA.5 variant and its sub-variants were detected most frequently: BF.7 is often observed, but BQ.1 has been increasingly rapidly in recent weeks.

Virus variants from pathogen surveillance

Since early 2022, RIVM has mainly observed many different sub-variants that belong to the Omicron family, specifically sub-variants BA.1 through BA.5, in the context of pathogen surveillance. Mutations are also emerging within these sub-variants. The same pattern is occurring in other countries as well.

An increase in BA.4.6, BA.2.75 and BF.7 had already been observed over the past few weeks. More recently, the percentage of sub-variant BQ.1, including BQ.1.1, has been growing significantly. Recombinant XBB has also been detected. At this time, there are no indications that these sub-variants are more likely to cause severe illness compared to previous Omicron sub-variants.

The latest calculations suggest that BQ.1 may soon become dominant in the Netherlands. These estimates always have some margin of uncertainty. It is also possible that multiple variants, including BQ.1, will continue to circulate at the same time. New variants or sub-variants may also emerge.

Source: RIVM.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas