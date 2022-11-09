Plants in Genderdal get second life

Increasingly, so-called “struikrooftochten (bush raids)” are being organised in Eindhoven. Plants standing in the front and back yards of houses on the demolition list are dug up and given a second life elsewhere. This time it was the turn of the Genderdal neighbourhood.

Neighbours dug up greenery from various gardens this weekend. That greenery will be planted in the gardens of residents and public places in the neighbourhood that could still use some plants and trees.

Greener city

Housing corporation Woonbedrijf, among others, wants to continue these initiatives before a bulldozer flattens everything. “I can only endorse the work of the ‘raiders’. By planting the plants elsewhere, we make that part of our city greener. Plants do not belong in the garbage”, Alderman for Public Space and Green Spaces, Rik Thijs, says.

In the winter, the demolition of 28 small houses and the youth centre around Mascagnistraat in Genderdal will start. So some of the plants that were there will get a second life.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob