Minister refuses to become explicit on possible ASML export ban

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Liesje Schreinemacher, stayed silent in the House of Representatives about talks with the United States about a possible export ban for chip machines from ASML to China.

There is already a partial export ban for ASML to China. The Veldhoven company is not allowed to export its most advanced chip machines to the Asian superpower. In September, it was announced that the Americans want to extend sanctions on China. ASML is an important pawn in this strategy. In response to that report, political party Volt asked parliamentary questions.

In reply, the minister said that there are regular meetings with the Americans about the export of semiconductor technology. However, Schreinemacher is silent about the content of those conversations.

She said that the technological position of semiconductor technology is of great strategic importance. It plays a ‘key role’ in geopolitical relations in the world and the autonomy of the EU. “The government is therefore committed to remaining an international frontrunner in this area in the future”. Also, collaboration with ‘like-minded partners’ is of great importance.

Sanctions

Earlier, it was annouced that ASML employees who live in or come from the US are no longer allowed to work with Chinese companies. The exact consequences of that decision for the daily practice at ASML were not entirely clear earlier.

Sovereignty

It is not clear whether The Netherlnds intends to comply with the American wish to further curb the export of chip machines to China. At the opening of the academic year at TU/e, a heavy delegation (a euro commisioner, a minister and ASML-CEO Peter Wennink), emphasised the technological sovereignty of the EU. It is not clear to what extent that ambition can materialise with American interference.

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

Source:Studio040