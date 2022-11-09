HOV3 bus line millions more expensive

The new fast bus line between Eindhoven Airport and the Woensel bus station is significantly more expensive. This appears from a letter from the Eindhoven city council to the Municipal Executive.

A year ago, costs for the construction of the so-called HOV3 line were still estimated at €30,000,000. Meanwhile, that amount has risen to over €38,000,000.

Causes

There are several reasons for this cost increase, the city council writes. For example, construction prices have risen sharply. In addition, there is a scarcity of building materials, which further drives up the price. Also, contractors have discovered that a number of gas lines need to be relocated. Finally, possible archaeological finds in the soil and remediation of contaminating soil are being taken into account.

HOV project

In recent years, the city council already agreed to the arrival and financing of the HOV3 line. The bus line will go from the airport via Marathonloop and Anthony Fokkerweg, among others, to the bus station at Winkelcentrum Woensel (shopping center). The bus line should also provide better public transportation access to the Brainport Industries Campus. Work on the HOV3 recently started at Eindhoven Airport.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob