Glow is back with its yearly light art festival

It has become a tradition for many visitors: walking the Glow light art route in November. This weekend it was once again busy in the Eindhoven city centre. The light artworks are appreciated by many. “The colours, the music… it’s beautiful.

The event has grown from 45,000 visitors during the first edition of GLOW in 2006, to a record number of more than 750,000 visitors during the 2019 pre-Covid edition. As a result, GLOW Eindhoven is now one of the top five most visited light festivals in the world.

A five-kilometre route meanders past 33 light artworks by students and designers. Small installations in almost invisible places alternate with huge projections on the most famous buildings in the city. The route runs through the station to the Catharinakerk and past the Van Abbemuseum.

Audio tour

Light is a sign of hope, wonder and connection. The theme, Urban Skin, was chosen to highlight this collaboration and connection between art and Eindhoven. The artworks change the appearance of the city center in Eindhoven. Something new this year, which reinforces this motivation, is the audio tour . Artists tell the story behind their work in their own, often humorous, way. This reduces the distance between art and viewer.

Energy saving

Due to the energy crisis, the event will dim the lights an hour earlier from Monday to Thursday. There will also be two light installations on the Anne Frankplantsoen that are completely CO2 neutral. The organisors are doing everything possible to make the event as sustainable as possible. They also expect the cooperation and help of their visitors.

‘If everyone who comes to see the works of art turns off one light at home, we can together ensure an energy-neutral event.’

Suzanne Maas, project manager GLOW

The light festival will be on until Saturday, 19th November.

Source: Studio040

Translated and edited by: Louise