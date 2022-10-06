Reports of abuse in Woensel-North

‘Spraying with sauces, kicking off the bicycle, hitting and kicking with injury and damage as a result’. The Eindhoven police say that several reports have been received of abuse in the north of the city.

According to the police, this happened around the sandy path between the Oude Bosschebaan and the Marathonloop.

There are suspicions that it concerns two boys around 15 or 16 years old. One has a fair complexion and the other is slightly tinted. The police are asking if people know more about this and are looking for witnesses.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez