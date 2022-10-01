Paediatric pulmonologist Dr Brackel awarded royal honour

Dr Hein Brackel was appointed Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau on Friday, 30 September. Eindhoven Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem presented the ribbon decoration during Dr Brackel’s retirement farewell at Catherina hospital.

Hein Brackel has been working as a paediatrician – specialising in pediatric lung diseases. At the Catharina Hospital, he made an important contribution to the treatment of children with serious respiratory diseases, including children with difficult-to-treat asthma and children with cystic fibrosis and muscle diseases.

He devoted himself to the training of dozens of doctors to become paediatricians and some as pediatric pulmonologists. Those who have worked closely with Hein Brackel describe him as remarkably versatile. He has enormous file knowledge, is talented in collaboration and is result-oriented.