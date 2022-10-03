Klaas Dijkhoff ‘booster’ for Brainport’

Klaas Dijkhoff will start work as a ‘booster’ for the further development of the high-tech region of Eindhoven. The VVD politician has been appointed by the cabinet. He has to bridge the gap between The Hague and the brain port region, so that good investment decisions can be made.

Economic factor of importance

The Brainport region, according to Eindhovens Dagblad ,has been designated by the current cabinet as an economic factor of importance for the Netherlands. The new cabinet wants to ‘further develop’ the so-called mainport status of the tech region, according to the coalition agreement.

Growth of Eindhoven region

This year marked the start of structural consultation between provincial administrators, Brainport and ministers. Dijkhoff now joins them. He has to prepare the region for the growth of Eindhoven and its surroundings. For the government, he has to guard the balance between interests such as housing, accessibility and the economy.

Investment fund

The region is going for an investment fund totalling 1.3 billion euros for housing and accessibility. The cabinet is expected to contribute the lion’s share. The region’s municipalities, province and local businesses will then contribute 430 million euros to the fund.

Source: Studio04.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan