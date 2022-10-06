Family festival in Eindhoven library during Children’s Book Week

The Bieb Familie Festival is open in the library of Eindhoven. This event is dedicated to the start of the Children’s Book Week.

The theme of this year’s Children’s Book Week is Gi-Ga Green. Nature is often a source of inspiration for writing children’s books. The library of Eindhoven has included this theme in the activities at the festival.

Over the next three weeks, various workshops will be held in the library. For example, children can draw animals, craft insects and go on a treasure hunt.

For more information, visit de Bibliotheek Eindhoven.

Sources: Studio040 and de Bibliotheek Eindhoven

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez