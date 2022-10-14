The city council wants to invest in LED lighting at sports parks. The college has written this in a council proposal. LED lighting would contribute to making the parks more sustainable and keeping membership in sports associations affordable.

Within the sports budget, there were some leftover funds so the college sees an opportunity to tackle the sports parks that still have old lighting.

LED lighting is a long-cherished wish of many sports associations. A number of sports parks in the municipality already have LED lighting, but not all of them have that. Especially with high energy prices, more energy-efficient lighting becomes a relevant issue.

To keep their heads above water, the sports clubs have to manage the higher energy costs with an increase in their membership fees. The SP and the PvdA expressed their concerns about this earlier. Replacing old lighting should therefore also contribute to keeping sports affordable.

Saving energy

In addition, the lighting can be 25 to 40 percent more economical than the current lighting, the college reports. Not only because LED lights are more energy efficient, but also because those lights can also be dimmed. In this way, LED lighting also makes for more sustainable sports facilities, the college has informed.

Whether the college’s plans shall go forward or not will be decided later by the city council.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.