Wasven residents furious over construction traffic through nature reserve

Residents around Wasven are bewildered and angry about plans by the municipality to route a lot of construction traffic through their green paradise in the coming years. They handed over more than a thousand signatures to Aldermen Stijn Steenbakkers and Rick Thijs on Monday.

The Wasven is a nature reserve cherished by residents of Tongelre because of its unique character. The passing construction traffic would destroy a lot, according to the activists. But the municipality says the route is simply the best option when all circumstances are taken into account.

The 700 signatures do not seem to have missed their mark. One of the Aldermen promised that there will be another meeting soon to review all options with all parties. When the route should be finalised is not known.

Source: Studio040

