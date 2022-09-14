Waalre man (17) arrested for aggravated assault in downtown Eindhoven

A 17-year-old boy from Waalre was arrested Tuesday for an aggravated assault on Catharinaplein in Eindhoven. In that assault on Friday, 2 September, a 37-year-old Eindhoven resident was seriously injured. He is still in the hospital.

On that particular evening, the victim received a blow to the head out of nowhere. As a result, he fell backwards and landed on a planter. The Eindhoven resident suffered serious injuries in the process and was taken to the hospital, where he still lies more than a week later.

Perpetrators

Every trace of the perpetrators was missing, but police suspected they were two large men between 25 and 30 years old. A 17-year-old boy has since been arrested. The Waalre native had reported himself to the police station. Exactly what his role was in the assault is being investigated.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob