Turkish culture festival in Muziekgebouw

A percussion workshop, stalls and many Turkish snacks. This weekend the kick-off was given in the Muziekgebouw for Merhaba, a program to connect various communities.

It is a new initiative of ‘the culture stage’, this time in collaboration with the Turkish community. The idea is to create connections between communities and reach new target groups that have not come to the Muziekgebouw until now.

“The Turkish community experiences a barrier to step in here. With this event, we want to involve them and remove that barrier. There is also a great need from the community to come together”, Jessica Dassen said on behalf of the organisation.

The preparations for the first edition of Merhaba took a year. It is popular with visitors. “That way you connect with other cultures. Nice to see and experience”, says a resident, who herself has no Turkish roots.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha