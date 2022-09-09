Region urgently searching reception locations for 450 asylum seekers

The Safety Region Brabant-Zuidoost is urgently looking for long-term reception locations for a total of 450 asylum seekers from Ter Apel. These locations must be ready before 1 October.

The search for several locations in the region has so far been without result. The security region must come up with concrete locations before 1 October. These locations must also be ready to receive refugees.

For months now a group of 225 asylum seekers from Ter Apel has been moving from one municipality to another within the region. From sports hall to sports hall. First, the authorities put them up in Waalre, then in Heeze and Best. At the moment the group is staying in a sports hall in Deurne, to move again on Wednesday to Bladel and Laarbeek for a few weeks.

The security region wants a quick solution for this group for the longer term: reception until at least January 1, 2023. In addition to this itinerant group of asylum seekers, another 225 refugees must be given shelter within the region. The desire is to designate several locations for the total group of 450 people. Talks with the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) are also underway.

Source: Studio040

