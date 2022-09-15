Nation-wide bus strike on 16 September

Trade union FNV has announced a 24-hour strike for Friday 16 September. This has consequences in the Eindhoven metropolitan region too.
The employers and unions in regional transport have been negotiating a new collective labour agreement for some time now. The employers submitted a final offer to the trade unions CNV Vakmensen and FNV on 4 February. The members of CNV Vakmensen have agreed to this final offer, and employers are happy with that. FNV has not agreed and is taking action, holding regional and national 24-hour strikes. A nationwide 24-hour strike has been announced for Friday 16 September.
