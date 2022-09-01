Mayor Jorritsma makes way for Dijsselbloem

John Jorritsma will officially say goodbye as the Mayor of Eindhoven in a week and a half. His successor Jeroen Dijsselbloem will be sworn in the following day.

Jorritsma will be saying goodbye during a special council meeting on the evening of Monday September 12. With a speech, Police Chief Wilbert Paulissen, Mayor of Helmond Elly Blanksma and Commissioner of the King Ina Adema, among others, will reflect on his departure.

A day later, on Tuesday evening, the installation of successor Jeroen Dijsselbloem will take place in the same council chamber. In July, it became clear that the former minister was being put forward as the new mayor by the city council. The announcement received many positive reactions from organisations, politicians and residents in the city.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez