Europa League-topper Arsenal-PSV is postponed

The Europa League match between PSV and Arsenal, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed. The availability of police personnel will be limited, due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London.

Earlier in the weekend, PSV head coach Ruud van Nistelrooij announced that the game was in doubt, although there seemed a possibility earlier. Now it has finally come to a definitive ‘no’ from the British government.

It is unknown when the game will be played next. However, the cancellation of the tough away game against Arsenal offers PSV the opportunity to prepare for Sunday’s top match in the Eredivisie against number two Feyenoord. This match will be played at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040 & OmroepBrabant

Translated by: Seetha