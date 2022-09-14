Eindhoven climate protesters in action just before installation of Dijsselbloem

‘Mayor Dijsselbloem, declare a climate emergency!’ That was the message of dozens of climate activists Tuesday night on Eindhoven’s Stadhuisplein. They made that call just before the official swearing-in of the city’s new Mayor.

The demonstrators came to Stadhuisplein with large flags and placards to reinforce their message. They believe that new Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem, along with the rest of the city council, must take firm action in the coming years to combat global warming. ‘There is no more time for no-no’, the group of concerned residents, united under the name “Klimaatcrisis Coalitie Eindhoven” (climate crisis coalition Eindhoven), said.

Call for action

The protesters are calling for a package of measures “to keep the city livable”. For example, they believe there should be solar panels on most roofs and much more greenery planted in streets and gardens.

There should also be an innovative water plan, for more cooling in the city. In addition, the activists want action on cleaner air in Eindhoven. Furthermore, more people in the region should start earning a living from jobs that provide a cleaner and more energy-efficient economy.

Earlier, the same group of activists distributed 15,000 flyers in the city to bring attention to their call.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob