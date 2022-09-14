Departing Mayor Jorritsma receives honorary medal from city of Eindhoven

John Jorritsma was surprised with the city’s badge of honor Monday evening, during his farewell as Mayor of Eindhoven. He was also royally decorated for his efforts.

This happened during a special council meeting at City Hall. He officially took his leave after six years of mayoralty. On Tuesday, former minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem took over.

Medal of Honor

The badge of honor was awarded to Jorritsma by the City Council. He receives the decoration for his commitment to the city and its inhabitants. For example, there is praise for his role in the recognition of the high-tech region Brainport as a “mainport”, one of the country’s economic core areas. This led to increased investment from The Hague.

In addition, Jorritsma is praised for his plea to pay more attention to vulnerable neighbourhoods in the city. Politicians are also positive about his performance during the corona crisis. ‘With an eye for all parties involved, he managed to steer Eindhoven as Mayor and chairman of the Safety Region through the crisis. Finally, he receives praise for his commitment to emergency shelter for refugees in the city’.

Jorritsma is the 64th honorary citizen of Eindhoven. The honorary badge of the city of Eindhoven is the highest decoration known to Eindhoven. The city council awards this distinction in recognition of exceptional services to the Eindhoven community. Recipients of the honorary distinction may call themselves honorary citizens of the city.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob