Cafe Tongelresestraat must close after shooting

Cafe Maxim on Tongelresestraat has to close its doors for almost a month. This was decided by the Mayor of Eindhoven. The reason is a shooting incident and fight at the end of June ’22.

A man was seriously injured in the incident. He had to be taken to the hospital. Video footage would have shown that the manager had knocked the victim unconscious.

The Mayor is now intervening by closing the cafe. According to him, public order has been violated and ‘there is serious risk of repetition’. The owner disagrees with the decision and has gone to court.

Coming Thursday is the verdict, until then the cafe may remain open.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob