Bus drivers to strike from next week

Next Thursday Hermes employees in Eindhoven will strike, along with bus drivers in several other areas in the province.

The reason is a conflict about a new collective labor agreement between Connexxion, the parent company of Hermes, and the trade union FNV. The transport company has reached an agreement with the trade union CNV about the new collective labor agreement.

However, the FNV is not satisfied with the transport company’s proposal and is therefore going on strike. This can lead to inconvenience for travelers. Because only FNV members are on strike, Connexxion expects that many services will be run ‘normally’. Still, the company calls for delays and cancellations to be taken into account.

The strikes will last from Wednesday 7 September to Friday 9 September. On Thursday is the turn of the province of Noord-Brabant. There will be a nationwide strike on Friday, September 16.

Trains

It is far from the first time that public transport has been on strike. On Wednesday, for example, NS employees stopped working out of dissatisfaction with the company’s offer for a new collective labor agreement. This in turn impacted Eindhoven travellers as well.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez