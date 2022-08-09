Weekly update on COVID situation: week 31

In the Infection Radar survey last week, the percentage of people who reported possible symptoms of COVID-19 last week remained reasonably stable (2.4%) compared to the week before that (2.7%). The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 reported to the Municipal Public Health Services (GGDs) decreased (-31%) compared to the week before.

The number of people who were tested for COVID-19 by the GGD also decreased (-32%). On 25 July 2022, the reproduction number based on reported positive tests was 0.81 (0.78 – 0.85). The number of new hospital admissions of patients with SARS-CoV-2 decreased (-12%) compared to the week before. The number of new ICU admissions of patients with SARS-CoV-2 remained relatively low, and decreased (-18%) compared to the week before

Sewage surveillance

In sewage surveillance result of week 30 (25 – 31 July), a decrease of 34% was observed in the national average virus load as compared to week 29. In the first half of week 31 (1 – 3 August), the average virus contaminants decreased, dropping by 19%. The average number of virus particles was highest in Gelderland-Zuid in week 30 and in Limburg-Noord in week 31. The BA.5 Omicron sub-variant was observed most frequently, while the BA.4 sub-variant was detected less often once again.

Virus variants from pathogen surveillance

So far, the Omicron variant has five sub-variants that are currently being monitored closely. These have been designated BA.1, BA.2 (including sub-variant BA.2.12.1), BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5.

Since June 2022, Omicron BA.5 has been the dominant variant in the Netherlands (>90% of the tested samples in week 29). According to the WHO, these new variants do not appear to cause more serious illness than the BA.2 variant that was recently most prevalent in the Netherlands. However, there are indications that antibodies may be less effective against these variants.

Numbers

According to the RIVM updates, last week 14,878 persons reported positive corona test results and 445 persons were newly hospitalised compared to 21,680 and 503, respectively, the week before. Among the hospitalised patients, 23 were admitted to Intensive care units, compared to 28 patients the week before. The COVID-19 related mortality number slightly increased to 33, compared to 25 deaths the week before.

Source: RIVM.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas