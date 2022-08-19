Two men badly beaten up in Eindhoven after celebrating Pride.

Two men (34 and 42 years old) were severely assaulted by two or three young men on Vestdijk in Eindhoven. This happened on Sunday morning 7 August around five o’clock, near the ABN AMRO building. There the two were beaten up after a short exchange of words.

Earlier that day the victims had been celebrating Amsterdam Pride. Afterwards the couple decided to have a drink at Stratumseind in Eindhoven. After a few drinks, the two men left for Central Station via Vestdijk.

At the ABN AMRO building, the victims got into a fight with the perpetrators. Almost immediately the victims were hit and ended up on the ground. The 34-year-old man became unconscious and had to be taken to hospital. The other victim also has little recollection of the assault.

Witnesses wanted

That is why the police are looking for witnesses to the assault, so they can track down the suspects. In particular, the police want to get in touch with two men who ran away in the direction of Central Station. Both men have a light tinted appearance and are between 20 and 30 years old. It is unclear whether they had anything to do with the incident, but the police do see the two as possible witnesses. You can contact the police via 0900-8844 or via 0800-7000 (‘Meld Misdaad Anoniem’, reporting crime anonymously).

Source: Studio040