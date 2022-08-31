Train traffic in the region remains down for the day

Train traffic in the Eindhoven region is still down. Train staff strike for more pay.

In the south and east of the country NS staff are on strike again: there are no trains there today either. Travellers in those regions are asked to postpone their journey or choose alternative transport.

Dutch Railways train traffic will resume in the middle and north of the Netherlands this morning.

Trains will run to larger stations on the edge of the strike zone: Amersfoort, Zwolle, Ede-Wageningen, Rotterdam Centraal, Dordrecht and Geldermalsen. The journey planner has been updated.

Airports

Most travellers at Eindhoven Central know about the strike. Dozens of others coming from the airport were unable to go. “I have to go to Maastricht, but there’s nothing here. There are no buses. I have to arrange a taxi, but that is almost impossible to pay”, said a stranded traveller.

There are also travellers who have to go to Schiphol Airport to go on holiday. “I had packed my suitcase and watched the news yesterday. I thought the trains would be here, but nothing, absolutely nothing. And I really can’t take the bus all the way to Schiphol. I can’t do that,” another person told Studio040.

Source: Studio040