Student team creates start-ups financing opportunity for other students

Students from Tilburg University and Eindhoven University of Technology have started an investment fund with which they want to help start-ups in the Brainport region to obtain financing

“The idea was actually born out of the frustrations of a group of students who had promising start-ups but could not find capital to take their first steps as entrepreneurs,” says spokesperson Bob van der Meulen.

“That’s why we decided to set up our own fund where students who have a great start-up can go. We can then help them take the first steps.”

Twenty start-ups

Van der Meulen expects to be able to help around twenty start-ups in the first year. “But that depends on the size of the investments we make. We invest a maximum of 75,000 Euros. If all start-ups that apply need that amount, the final number will be lower.”

Round One starts in September. Van der Meulen explains how it works. “Suppose you are a student and you have a great start-up. Then you can visit our office and you can unfold your plans to us. We will then consider whether the story is indeed promising.”

Support

Of the 2.5 million Euros that Round One wants to invest in start-ups, 1.1 million Euros has now actually been received. It may involve large sums, but the students can rely on the support of big names from the Brainport region.

Peter Wennink, CEO of ASML, Robert van der Wallen, founder of BrandLoyalty and chairman of the supervisory board of PSV and Daan Kersten, CEO of PhotonFirst, are supporting the project. The involved universities and the province also support the project.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez