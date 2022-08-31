PvdA and GroenLinks Eindhoven sign call for emergency plan

The Eindhoven politicians of the PvdA and GroenLinks have signed a call from the national parties to the cabinet to take action against the rising costs.

The parties believe that the cabinet should come up with an emergency plan for ‘millions of people for whom it is make or break this winter’, according to the call.

According to the parties, many Dutch people are finding it increasingly difficult due to the rising cost of living. To prevent queues at poverty desks and food banks, national action is needed, according to the parties.

Insufficient possibilities

Local administrators have insufficient possibilities to intervene effectively and the current measures of the cabinet are said to be insufficient and not aimed at the right target groups.

The Eindhoven aldermen Mieke Verhees of the PvdA and Rik Thijs, Saskia Lammers and Samir Toub of GroenLinks signed the appeal, as did Eva de Bruijn, parliamentary party leader of GroenLinks, and Patrick van Tuijn, parliamentary party leader of PvdA.

Source: Studio040