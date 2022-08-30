PvdA and GroenLinks Eindhoven sign petition for an emergency plan

The Eindhoven politicians of the PvdA and GroenLinks have signed an appeal from the national parties to the cabinet to take action against the rising costs.

The parties believe that the cabinet should come up with an emergency plan for ‘millions of people who will struggle to get by this winter’, according to the call.

According to the parties, many Dutch people are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet due to the rising cost of living. The parties believe that national action should be taken to prevent queues at the food banks and other forms of public assistance.

Fewer options

Local administrators have insufficient options to intervene effectively. The current measures taken by the government are said to be inadequate. They are not aimed at the right target groups.

Eindhoven alderpersons Mieke Verhees (PvdA) and Rik Thijs, Saskia Lammers and Samir Toub (GroenLinks) sign the petition. GroenLinks party leader Eva de Bruijn and PvdA party leader Patrick van Tuijn will also add their signatures.

Source: Studio040

Translated by :Shanthi Ramani