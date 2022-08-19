PSV battle for Champions League ticket will be in sold-out Philips Stadion

PSV can rely on a full stadium at home when they will battle Rangers FC for a place in the group stage of the Champions League. The match is sold out.

To enter the group stage, however, they must first win against the Scottish club. In the first match, PSV drew 2-2 against the Scots, where they had enough opportunities to decide the match in their favour.

That didn’t happen, which means PSV has to win at home to get into the group stage of the Champions League. That is important for the club, because if it happens, around 35 million euro will flow into the club’s coffers.

The importance is also felt at PSV itself. To have an optimal preparation for the game, the league match against FC Volendam, that was actually planned this weekend, has been moved to the end of August. That way, the club of Eindhoven has more rest than the Scottish club that has to play this weekend.

PSV – Rangers FC is played on Wednesday 24 August at 21.00 hours. Studio040 will report the match live (in Dutch) on the radio.

Source: Studio040