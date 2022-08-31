Number of TU/e premaster students has decreased by three quarters in two years

The kick-off of the academic year at TU/e is near. That academic year will start with far fewer premaster students than the university had expected.

Premasters are programmes that prepare students who have obtained their bachelor’s degree at a university of applied sciences for a university master’s programme. Where two years ago about four hundred students followed such a programme, this number has decreased to about one hundred students two years later, writes Cursor.

Last year, the number of students following a premaster was already halved. At the TU/e, it was expected that this number would stabilise. This year, however, the number halved as well.

Language and mathematics

The dean of the graduate school (the upper part of the university where the master’s and doctoral programmes are located, ed.), Paul Koenraad, thinks he knows the reason. A language test and a maths test have been introduced that hbo students have to pass before they can start the premaster. “We introduced these two tests to increase the chances of success for the premasters,” says Koenraad.

“In Computer Science, where these entry requirements were introduced much earlier, we have seen that the numbers first drop and then go up again and that the success rates of this group have increased significantly. The students who start are therefore also the better quality students. The selection mechanism works.”

Other causes

In addition, Koenraad does not rule out the possibility that there are other causes for the decline in enrolments. “We cannot rule out that the current overstrained labour market also has something to do with it. A graduated hbo student can easily find a job now and therefore decide not to go on to university.”

Source: Studio040