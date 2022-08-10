Café Enjoy in Woensel must close

On Tuesday afternoon the Municipality of Eindhoven closed Café Enjoy on Woenselse markt for three months. The reason is that several incidents at the café would disturb the public order too much.

On 23 June this year the police investigated bullet holes in the windows. The holes were then taped, presumably by the proprietor. There was also an incident in 2020. A stabbing incident killed a 28-year-old man.

The municipality has now intervened because both the operator and the staff failed to take sufficient responsibility. The municipality states that the closure was a decision based on safety considerations: “This kind of violence is unacceptable in our city. In the catering industry, people should find safe entertainment and staff should also be able to do their jobs safely”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob