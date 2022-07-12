Weekly update of COVID situation – week 27

In the Infection Radar survey last week, the percentage of people who reported possible symptoms of COVID-19 was close to that of the week before, about 3.5%. The number of people who were tested for COVID-19 and the number of newly reported positive COVID-19 tests increased slightly (10%) compared to the week before.

The highest number of reports per 100,000 inhabitants was seen among young people aged between 25 and 29 (362 per 100,000 inhabitants). This is followed by people between the ages of 30 and 39 (351 per 100,000 inhabitants) and then people aged between 40 and 49 (326 per 100,000 inhabitants). The number of new hospitalisations of patients with SARS-CoV-2 increased by 8% compared to the previous week. This increase was 19% last week. The number of new patients with SARS-CoV-2 on the IC intensive care remained relatively low but rose from 24 to 43 (+80%), compared to the week before.

Sewage surveillance

In sewage surveillance, an increase of 31.9% was observed in the national average virus load in week 27. In the first half of last week (July 4 – 6), the average numbers decreased by 11.3%. In both weeks, 26 and 27, sewage surveillance figures were highest in the metropolitan area, especially in Amsterdam and the wider surrounding area. The Omikron variant BA.5 was most frequently observed variant in the sewage water in week 26. The BA.4 and BA.2.12.1 variant were again found but to a lesser extent.

Virus variants from pathogen surveillance

The latest germ surveillance data shows that BA.5 has become dominant in June. A sub-variant of the BA.2 has recently been seen in various countries, i.e., BA.2.75. This variant has been found in India, Australia, Japan, Canada, the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom, among others. This variant has not yet been found in the Netherlands.

Numbers

According to the RIVM updates, last week 43,220 persons reported positive corona test results and 561 persons were newly hospitalised. Among the hospitalised patients, 43 were admitted to Intensive care units. The mortality number decreased to 17 COVID-19 related deaths as compared to 30 deaths week before.

