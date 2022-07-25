Month-long traffic and train disruptions around Eindhoven Northwest

The area where Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) and Flightforum are now located will be further developed in the coming years. To this end, measures are already being taken whic will result in inevitable traffic disruption.

While this will facilitate better connectivity, drivers will face the brunt of work-in-progress lane closures and increased travel time. From July 28 to August 22, road users must therefore expect considerable delays when driving on the A2.

Tunnel construction

Various tunnel parts will be positioned under the highway in two phases in the coming weeks. Half of the lanes will therefore be closed and the maximum speed on the other lanes will be reduced to 70 kilometres per hour.

Train Commute

Users of the NS trains can also expect inconvenience, the municipality reports. Between July 14 and August 6, there will be a delay on the Eindhoven – Utrecht stretch. Next, from August 9 to August 26, there will be trains between Eindhoven and Tilburg and Den Bosch,

Much needed

Despite the disruption the work is essential, says alderman Stijn Steenbakkers. “Our economy is growing fast and many people want to live, work and study here. Eindhoven Northwest, with the Brainport Industries Campus, is such a location that will develop even further in the coming years in the field of work and education. Easy accessibility of this area and the city is therefore essential”.

He added, “We do this, among other things,by expanding the road network and constructing the tunnel under the A2/N2. The work is now causing disruption, but ultimately this will ensure better accessibility, faster throughput and reduced risk of traffic jams”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha